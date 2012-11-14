OSLO Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor (TEL.OL) won licences to operate in six Indian states on Wednesday, ending ten months of uncertainty after its operating permit was cancelled by courts.

Telenor agreed to pay a total spectrum fee of 40.18 billion rupees ($731 million), a third of which will be paid within 10 days and the rest in ten equal instalments between 2015 and 2024.

"We have won spectrum in the six most populous circles in India. These are also the areas where we enjoy a strong position already, and where we see the highest potential for continued growth and profitability," Telenor's Asian chief Sigve Brekke said.

"All of these circles are about to deliver on the financial targets of becoming break-even in 2013."

Telenor lost its licences early this year after courts cancelled 122 permits awarded in a corruption-tainted licensing round.

Telenor then said it would give up some of the 13 areas, or circles, it operated in and would aim for nine licences in the new auction.

It also ended its Uninor partnership with Indian property firm Unitech (UNTE.NS) and set up a new venture called Telewings with the aim of taking over the customers, employees, partners and infrastructure of its previous business.

The new JV, held in 26 percent by Lakshdeep Investments, will operate in Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh East, Uttar Pradesh West, Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra while it failed to win a licence in Mumbai, Kolkata and West Bengal.

($1=54.9700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mike Nesbit)