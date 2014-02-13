Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
OSLO Norwegian telecoms group Telenor has won new spectrum in several Indian states, paying a total price of 8.447 billion rupees (81.77 million pounds) for the licenses, it said on Thursday.
"Uninor has won additional spectrum in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh East and Uttar Pradesh West, as well as spectrum in Assam," it said in a statement.
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.