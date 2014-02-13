OSLO Norwegian telecoms group Telenor has won new spectrum in several Indian states, paying a total price of 8.447 billion rupees (81.77 million pounds) for the licenses, it said on Thursday.

"Uninor has won additional spectrum in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh East and Uttar Pradesh West, as well as spectrum in Assam," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)