The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced nominees on Thursday for the Emmy Awards, television's highest honours.

The Emmy winners will be announced at an August 25 ceremony at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, which will be broadcast live on the NBC television network.

Following are the reactions of some of the nominees:

"The entire cast, crew and production team is thrilled by our nominations," said Beau Willimon, the creator of "House of Cards," which earned 13 nominations.

"It's a dream job, with a remarkable group of talented collaborators. I feel blessed and challenged to tackle our perspective on Washington politics," said Kevin Spacey, a nominee for best actor in a drama series for "House of Cards."

"My congrats to all on the 'House of Cards' team ... and to Netflix for a great result across the board - 31 nods - not bad for the new kid on the block," he added.

"I am so glad you love Violet so much ... these nominations keep her from kicking the bucket," said Maggie Smith, referring to her best supporting actress nod for "Downton Abbey," which earned 12 nominations.

"What a beautiful way to wake up this morning. Thank you everyone for the incredibly kind words. I feel so blessed," tweeted Aaron Paul, best supporting actor nominee in a drama for "Breaking Bad."

"That's amazing news to start the day with here in Boston! An early birthday present," said Benedict Cumberbatch, a nominee for best actor in a miniseries or a TV movie, for "Sherlock: His Last Vow."

"I'm crazy grateful that the TV Academy has acknowledged our show in these ways," said Kerry Washington about her best actress nod for "Scandal."

"I am shocked and thrilled and shocked and really, really excited," said Lizzy Caplan of her best actress nomination for "Masters of Sex." "Champagne before 6 a.m. is OK, right?"

"To be nominated is a huge honour and I am thrilled that the show itself has been highlighted in so many other areas as well. I am so thankful," actress Christina Hendricks said about being recognised for her work in a supporting role in "Mad Men."

"So happy with these nominations. This breaks my 'I can't believe what happened to Brazil funk,'" said Billy Crystal, whose show "700 Sundays," received three nominations, including outstanding variety special.

"I am over the moon. I cannot wait to fly to LA to see Louis C.K. win," Ricky Gervais, a lead actor nominee in a comedy series for "Derek," said of the star of "Louie," who is up against him in the same category.

"Genuinely though, I am absolutely thrilled," Gervais added.

"I'm so humbled to be a part of 'The Normal Heart.' Congratulations to my friends and colleagues ..." tweeted Mark Ruffalo a best actor nominee in a miniseries or TV movie for "The Normal Heart."

"Wow, I'm truly shocked and humbled by this recognition. Thank you so much to the TV Academy for this honour," said Idris Elba about his Emmy nomination for lead actor in a mini series or TV movie for "Luther."

