LOS ANGELES Comedian Billy Crystal will pay tribute to late actor Robin Williams at television's Primetime Emmy Awards on Aug. 25, the show's organizers said on Wednesday.

Crystal, 66, who rose to fame in the 1970s comedy circuit that also thrust Williams into the spotlight, will commemorate Williams during the annual awards show's "In Memoriam" segment, which honours late actors who have influenced television.

Oscar-winning comedic virtuoso Williams, whose madcap style and dramatic versatility made him one of film and television's top stars, was found dead from an apparent suicide at his home in Northern California last week. He was 63.

Crystal and Williams had starred together in the 1997 comedy "Fathers' Day" and remained friends. On the day of Williams' death, Crystal tweeted simply, "No words."

Don Mischer, executive producer of the awards show, said the memorial segment will also feature a performance by Grammy-winning singer Sara Bareilles.

Late night talk show host Seth Meyers will host the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be broadcast live on NBC. The Emmys recognise the best shows and performances on television.

