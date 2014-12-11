BEVERLY HILLS The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Thursday announced nominations for the 72nd Golden Globe Awards.

Following is a list of key television nominees. Winners will be announced on Jan. 11 in Beverly Hills.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"The Affair" - Showtime

"Downton Abbey" - PBS

"Game of Thrones" - HBO

"The Good Wife" - CBS

"House of Cards" - Netflix

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES

"Girls" - HBO

"Jane the Virgin" - The CW

"Orange is the New Black" - Netflix

"Silicon Valley" - HBO

"Transparent" - Amazon Instant Video

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Clive Owen, "The Knick"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"

James Spader, "Blacklist"

Dominic West, "The Affair"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Claire Danes, "Homeland"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Julianna Margulies, "The Good Wife"

Ruth Wilson, "The Affair"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY

Louis C.K., "Louie"

Don Cheadle, "House of Lies"

Ricky Gervais, "Derek"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY

Lena Dunham, "Girls"

Edie Falco, "Nurse Jackie"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"

Taylor Schilling, "Orange is the New Black"

BEST TV FILM OR MINISERIES

"Fargo" - FX

"The Missing" - Starz

"The Normal Heart" - HBO

"Olive Kitteridge" - HBO

"True Detective" - HBO

BEST ACTOR, MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Martin Freeman, "Fargo"

Woody Harrelson, "True Detective"

Matthew McConaughey, "True Detective"

Mark Ruffalo, "The Normal Heart"

Billy Bob Thornton, "Fargo"

BEST ACTRESS, MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Honorable Woman"

Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story: Freak Show"

Frances McDormand, "Olive Kitteridge"

Frances O'Connor, "The Missing"

Allison Tolman, "Fargo

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV/MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Matt Bomer, "The Normal Heart"

Alan Cumming, "The Good Wife"

Colin Hanks, "Fargo"

Bill Murray, "Olive Kitteridge"

Jon Voight, "Ray Donovan"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, TV/MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE

Uzo Aduba, "Orange is the New Black"

Kathy Bates, "American Horror Story: Freak Show"

Joanne Froggatt, "Downton Abbey"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Michelle Monaghan, "True Detective"

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy)