An illustration photo shows the logo of Netflix the American provider of on-demand Internet streaming media in Paris September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PASADENA, Calif. The historical epic "Marco Polo" will get a second 10-episode season on Netflix, the online streaming service said on Wednesday.

Netflix Inc said it renewed the series, which is part of the company's original programming push to go with its international expansion.

Netflix did not say when the second season would premiere.

It said the Tina Fey-created comedy "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" will premiere on March 6 while Marvel's superhero series "Daredevil," starring Charlie Cox and Rosario Dawson, will debut on April 10.

The first season of "Marco Polo," a sweeping adventure drama, was poorly received by critics. Netflix had earned big acclaim with political thriller "House of Cards" and dark jailhouse comedy "Orange Is the New Black."

It is not publicly known how big the audiences are for Netflix's programming as the company does not release that data.

"Marco Polo," produced by The Weinstein Company, stars Italian actor Lorenzo Richelmy as the 13th century explorer in Kublai Khan's court in China. It is directed by Norwegian filmmakers Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg.

Netflix announced the series renewal at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

Netflix has taken advantage of new viewing habits of "binge watching" by releasing an entire series season at once instead of episode by episode over a number of weeks like the traditional television model.

