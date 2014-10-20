Co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy poses at the premiere of ''American Horror Story: Freak Show'' in Hollywood, California, in this file photo taken October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES Fox has ordered anthology series "Scream Queens" from the creator of 'Glee" and "American Horror Story," the U.S. television network said on Monday, as broadcast TV takes a cue from a format largely successful on cable networks.

The first 15-episode season of the comedy-horror series from Ryan Murphy will feature a college campus rocked by several murders.

The series is scheduled to begin production next spring and premiere in the fall of 2015, the Twenty-First Century Fox Inc-owned broadcaster said.

The show will reunite Murphy with "Glee" creators Brad Falchuk, who is also a co-creator of "American Horror Story," and Ian Brennan.

Like Emmy-winning anthologies "American Horror Story" and "Fargo" on Fox cable network FX, "Scream Queens" will feature new settings and story lines each season.

Murphy said he plans each season of the series to revolve around two female lead characters.

"We loved every element of the pitch for this show - the genre-bending concept, which blends true horror with big comedic moments; the diverse and unforgettable characters," Dana Walden and Gary Newman, co-chief executives of Fox's TV arm, said in a statement.

Fox has been aggressively picking up limited-run series like current crime drama "Gracepoint" and counter-terror thriller "24," which was brought back this year in a limited run. The network believes the short-run series, which require less commitment than a traditional 24-episode season series, are better attuned to today's on-demand viewing habits and easier to market.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Jeffrey Benkoe)