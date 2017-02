LONDON London-focused Telford Homes (TELF.L) posted a 28 percent jump in full-year profit on Wednesday and said that a lack of sufficient housing to keep up with demand in the capital will drive future growth.

The British housebuilder reported pretax profit of 32.2 million pounds ($47 million) in the 12 months to March 31.

"The Board believes that this undeniable structural factor will underpin the Group's future growth," CEO Jon Di-Stefano said of the housing supply situation in London.

