STOCKHOLM Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera has picked Johan Dennelind, the current chief executive of Vodacom International, as its new CEO, a source with knowledge of the recruitment process said on Sunday.

With the selection of Dennelind the group is going for a boss with solid experience in emerging markets, regions that have been the main source of growth for Telia.

"Johan Dennelind will be the new CEO," the source said.

Telia was not available for immediate comment.

Telia, 37 percent owned by the Swedish government and Europe's sixth biggest operator by market value, has been headed by its CFO since former CEO Lars Nyberg resigned in February.

His move followed an internal probe criticised the company for failing in due diligence when it bought a 3G license in Uzbekistan in 2007.

Swedish prosecutors have launched a preliminary investigation into allegations of corruption associated with the deal and have served two Telia executives with notice they are suspects. Telia has denied any wrongdoing.

Dennelind is relatively unknown in Sweden and was not among the names widely tipped as in line for the top job at Telia, but he does offer extensive international telecoms experience as well as a strong Nordic background.

He is currently chief executive of Vodacom's international business and prior to that was CEO of Malaysia's number three mobile operator, Digi Telecommunications, 49 percent owned by Norway's Telenor.

A Swede, Dennelind was CFO and deputy CEO at Telenor Sweden but started his management career in the early 1990s with Telia.

At the end of last year, he was appointed CEO of Malaysia's top mobile firm, Maxis and was due to start the job in July, but the company said at the end of May he would not be taking up the position.

Known as an innovator and a consensus builder, he will need to restore TeliaSonera's image after its dealings in Uzbekistan as well as other challenges.

Relations between unions and top management broke down under Nyberg and the company has seen revenues stagnate since 2008.

The company is in the middle of a 2 billion crown ($300 million) cost cutting program.

Dennelind will need to find ways to restore growth amid a decline in traditional voice-based telephony and surging Internet-based data services for smartphones and tablets, something it and rivals in Europe have struggled with.

One option is to renew an acquisition programme that has taken Telia to countries such as Azerbaijan and Nepal in recent years.

