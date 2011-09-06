George Clooney waves to photographers as he leaves after a news conference for his film ''The Ides of March'' at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

NEW YORK The Telluride Film Festival wrapped up on Monday after a long weekend of screenings, seminars and other programmes, with George Clooney and Tilda Swinton receiving top honours.

The 38th annual festival in the Colorado ski resort town saw Alexander Payne's "The Descendants" win a rapturous reception, with star George Clooney on hand to discuss the comic drama being released in November.

Other films that drew strong response included silent film "The Artist," which also made a splash in Cannes, and "Albert Nobbs," a period piece in which Glenn Close's character lives most of her life disguised as a man. Close was also in town for the festival.

The festival's three surprise films, which were not announced in advance, included Jim Field Smith's "Butter," starring Jennifer Garner and Ty Burrell, all of whom made appearances. "Crazy Horse," Frederick Wiseman's look at the glamorous Paris cabaret, and "Le Grand Amour," Pierre Etaix's lost masterpiece which was making its North American premiere, were also screened.

Silver Medallion awards for significant contributions to the cinema world went to Clooney, Swinton and Etaix. The Special Medallion, honouring preservation and presentation of great movies, went to British film magazine Sight & Sound, with editor Nick James on hand to accept.

The festival presented 28 new features, as well as six revivals, nine "Backlot" programs, nine classics and restorations, as well as a 30 short and student films.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Christine Kearney)