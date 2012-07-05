SINGAPORE Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings , whose portfolio swelled to a record in the last fiscal year, is looking to acquire assets in Europe and plough more money into energy and commodities after doubling its exposure to the sector.

Sovereign wealth funds such as China Investment Corp are struggling to deliver decent shareholder returns at a time when the European crisis and an anaemic U.S. economy are depressing capital markets from Brazil to Hong Kong. But beaten-down valuations have presented opportunities to investors such as Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, who recently added European companies to his telecommunications empire.

The size of Temasek's portfolio grew around 2.6 percent in the year ended March to S$198 billion (100 billion pounds), the company said in its latest report released on Thursday.

But net profit fell because of a tougher business environment for firms such as Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) and Neptune Orient Lines NEPS.SI, in which the sovereign investor holds stakes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS declined 10.4 percent in the year ended March.

Temasek, headed by Ho Ching, the wife of Singapore's prime minister, said in the report that resources and energy accounted for 6 percent of its portfolio as of the end of March, up from 3 percent at the end of the previous financial year.

In the 12 months ended March, Temasek invested S$2 billion in U.S. shale company FTS International and S$1.3 billion in fertiliser firm Mosaic Co (MOS.N). The firm also bought convertible shares of Chesapeake Energy (CHK.N), whose stock tumbled more than 30 percent in the last financial year.

"We will continue to look for opportunities in energy and resources," Chia Song Hwee, Temasek's head of strategy, told a media briefing.

Chia said there was significant contagion risk from Europe as the euro zone debt crisis heads towards its fourth year. But he said this would create opportunities for investment in companies in the region that have exposure to Asia.

The sovereign investor said 72 percent of its portfolio was in Asia as of end-March, compared with 77 percent at the end of the previous financial year.

During the financial year 2011/12, Temasek's exposure to Europe and North America increased to 11 percent from 8 percent previously.

Temasek said its so-called Wealth Added figure fell S$12.6 billion below its internal risk-adjusted target, the fourth time it has dropped in the last five financial years, which will affect staff compensation.

Wealth Added is the excess returns above a risk-adjusted cost of capital, which for Temasek is about 8 percent.

The state investor has struggled to exceed the target since 2008 when it was burned by its exposure to European and U.S. banks because of the turmoil in global markets.

(Additional reporting by John O'Callaghan and Kevin Lim; Editing by Ryan Woo)