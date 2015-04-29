Visitors use their smarts phones underneath the logo of Tencent at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in Beijing May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), the dominant social networking and online entertainment company in China, has agreed to buy 14.6 percent of mobile game developer Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU.O) for $126 million.

Shares of Glu Mobile, which developed Deer Hunter and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood games, rose about 24 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.

Tencent has been aggressive in taking on giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) and Xiaomi Inc [XTC.UL] in the smart hardware industry.

Tencent launched on Tuesday an operating system for internet-connected devices such as TVs and watches that is open to all developers.

The Chinese company will pay $6 per share for its stake in Glu Mobile, which represents a premium of about 11 percent to the stock's closing price on Wednesday.

Tencent will buy the shares in two tranches: 12.5 million shares on Wednesday followed by a further 8.5 million some time in the second quarter.

Cowen and Co LLC provided a fairness opinion to Glu Mobile's board in connection with the deal.

Glu Mobile's shares were trading at $6.69 after the bell.

