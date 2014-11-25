Selena Gomez reveals Instagram addiction, low self-esteem
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."
BEIJING Chinese Internet firm Tencent Holdings Ltd is partnering with Time Warner Inc's HBO network to stream its TV shows, which are known for their provocative content and may draw scrutiny from the country's authorities.
Tencent will be the exclusive online provider of HBO series such as "Game of Thrones" - which features gore, nudity, and incest - "True Detective" and "Boardwalk Empire", China's top social network and gaming firm, said on Tuesday.
"This partnership enables us to distribute some of the most ground-breaking programming in the world through our robust technology platform, to the benefit of Chinese Internet users," Martin Lau, president of Tencent, said in a statement.
But even as China's Internet TV firms have pumped more than $1 billion (637.63 million pounds) into foreign content in less than two years in a bid to attract more viewers, government regulators have stepped up their oversight of the previously freewheeling industry.
This includes ordering TV shows to be taken down, scouring media of "obscene" or "pornographic" material and imposing limits on how much foreign content can be shown on any online video site. This is partly seen as a move to protect the domestic TV and film industry from outside competition as it develops.
Tencent declined to say how much it spent on HBO's content, nor did it give a date for release.
The TV series and films are set to be broadcast in the very near future, said Tencent, as they are still subject to approval from China's regulators and may need to be censored.
Earlier this year, China's state broadcaster CCTV aired a chopped version of Game of Thrones which one viewer said resembled a "medieval castle documentary".
In May, China's authorities ordered streaming services to take down popular U.S. shows The Big Bang Theory, The Good Wife, NCIS and The Practice.
Tencent's competitors include Sohu.com Inc, Youku Tudou Inc, which is backed by e-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd and smartphone maker Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd, and search giant Baidu Inc's iQiyi, which is also part-owned by Xiaomi.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
LOS ANGELES An actor best known for his role in the "Power Rangers" children's television series who prosecutors said stabbed his roommate to death with a sword during an argument pleaded guilty on Thursday to manslaughter.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia stood by its decision to bar "Beauty and the Beast" from cinemas without a "gay moment" being cut as the worldwide rollout of the Walt Disney movie began on Thursday.