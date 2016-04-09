NASHVILLE A former Vanderbilt University football player was found guilty on Friday of raping an unconscious female student in a dorm room three years ago.

Cory Batey is one of four former Vanderbilt football players charged with aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery stemming from the June 2013 incident.

It took jurors just over two hours to reach the verdict.

This was the second trial and conviction for Batey. He and a fellow former Vanderbilt football player, Brandon Vandenburg, were found guilty in January 2015 of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery but the judge declared a mistrial because one of the jurors had failed to disclose that he himself was a victim of rape.

The victim in the Vanderbilt case, which drew national attention to sexual assaults on college campuses, had attended a party and was unconscious during the attack, which occurred in a dorm room on campus, prosecutors said.

She testified as the final witness on Friday.

The prosecution said it was pleased with the outcome.

"Justice has been done," said prosecutor Tom Thurman.

Batey's attorneys said they planned to appeal. During the trial, lawyer Courtney Teasley placed the blame on Vandenburg, who she said used Batey, who was blacked out on alcohol, as his "puppet" during the incident.

The two had been scheduled to be retried together, but one of Vandenburg's attorney's had medical issues, causing the cases to be severed and his retrial set for June.

The trials of the last two accused former players, Jaborian "Tip" McKenzie and Brandon Banks, are expected to take place after Vandenburg’s retrial.

Aggravated rape carries a sentence of 15-25 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for May 20.

