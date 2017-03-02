Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
(The Sports Xchange) - Second-seeded Rafael Nadal remained perfect in matches at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel ATP event in Acapulco, Mexico, by easing past Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-1, 6-1 in a second-round match Wednesday.
Nadal improved his record to 12-0 at this event, needing only 66 minutes to get past Lorenzi.
Nadal broke Lorenzi's serve five times and lost only five points on his serve, never facing a break point.
Nadal's opponent in the quarterfinals will be Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan, who eliminated Aussie Jordan Thompson 6-4, 3-6, 6-0. Nishioka defeated seventh-seeded Jack Sock in three sets in the first round.
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic faced a strong challenge from Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro on Wednesday, but the Serb emerged with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory.
Next up for Djokovic is a quarterfinal matchup with sixth-seeded Nick Kyrgios of Australia, who defeated Donald Young of the United States 6-2, 6-4.
"I played really well today," Kyrgios said. "I'm really enjoying my time here."
American Sam Querrey recorded the biggest upset of the day, eliminating fifth-seeded David Goffin of Belgium 6-2, 6-3 in 69 minutes. Querrey lost only four points on his first serve.
Third-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia was pushed to three sets but won the critical points to beat 20-year-old Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Cilic, who fired 12 aces, had only two break-point opportunities in the third set but converted both to improve his record against his countryman to 4-0.
Cilic's quarterfinal opponent will be American Steve Johnson, who eliminated Ernesto Escobedo 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria scored a 7-5, 6-3 win over France's Adrian Mannarino.
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.
LONDON Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.