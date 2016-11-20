Tennis Britain - Barclays ATP World Tour Finals - O2 Arena, London - 20/11/16 Great Britain's Andy Murray and Serbia's Novak Djokovic after the final Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic

LONDON Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have dominated 2016.

Here is a comparison of their respective seasons after Britain's Murray beat his Serbian rival 6-3 6-4 to win the ATP World Tour Finals title on Sunday and secure the year-end number one ranking.

Titles:

Murray 9 (career best)

Djokovic 7

Match win-loss record:

Murray 78-9 (career best)

Djokovic 65-9

Longest winning streaks:

Murray 24 (Sept 18-ongoing)

Djokovic 14 (Jan 4-Feb 25)

2016 Prize money

Murray $13.32 million

Djokovic $12.63 million

Highlights:

Murray

Captured third grand slam title by winning Wimbledon for second time

Retained his Olympic singles title at Rio

Beat Novak Djokovic to win Rome Masters during best claycourt season. Reached French Open final for first time, losing to Djokovic

Rose to number one in the rankings for first time on Nov. 7, becoming the second oldest player to achieve the feat for the first time after John Newcombe in 1974

Won ATP World Tour Finals for the first time to become first British man to secure year-end world number one ranking since the inception of computer rankings in 1973.

Djokovic

Won French Open for first time to become eighth man to complete career grand slam. During the French Open he also became first tennis player to earn $100 million in career prize money.

Surpassed 200 weeks as world number one

Tied Roy Emerson for fourth on all-time list for grand slam wins (12)

Completed Indian Wells/Miami double for third straight year

Became third active player behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to reach 700 career wins

