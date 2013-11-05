Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) shakes hands with Roger Federer of Switzerland after defeating him in their men's singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during his men's singles tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Roger Federer of Switzerland leaves the court after losing his men's singles tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Novak Djokovic ground down Roger Federer 6-4 6-7(2) 6-2 in his opening match at the ATP World Tour Finals on Tuesday to preserve his slim hopes of ending the year on top of the rankings.

Serbian Djokovic, who beat Federer in last year's final, must win at least two of his Group B matches to have any chance of toppling Rafael Nadal who opened his Group A challenge with an easy victory over David Ferrer earlier in the day.

World number seven Federer, bidding for a seventh title at the year-ender, fired a forehand wide to give Djokovic the opening set after 37 minutes of an eagerly-awaited contest in front of a sell-out crowd at the 02 Arena.

The 17-times grand-slam champion produced some vintage play in the second set but squandered a set point at 5-4 as the crowd willed the 32-year-old to go the distance.

They got their wish as Federer dominated the tiebreak against an opponent looking weary under the lights.

Just when Federer appeared to have given himself a fighting chance of an increasingly rare victory over one of the big guns, however, Djokovic slammed the door in his face.

The Serbian broke the Federer serve to love at the start of the third set and then fought off a break point to open up a two-game lead he never looked like relinquishing.

Another break condemned Federer to his first opening-match defeat at the Tour Finals since 2008 when he failed to survive the group stage and defeat by Frenchman Richard Gasquet on Thursday would leave him staring at a similar fate.

Djokovic, whose winning now spans 18 matches since he lost to Nadal in the U.S. Open final, joins Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, whom he plays on Thursday, at the top of the group.

