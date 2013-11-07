Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return during his men's singles tennis match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina hits a return during his men's singles tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his men's singles tennis match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Novak Djokovic joined Rafa Nadal as a guaranteed semi-finalist at the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory over Argentine Juan Martin del Potro on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Serb absorbed some brutish attacks from Del Potro before stretching away in the deciding set to earn himself a second victory in Group B.

Del Potro now faces a shoot-out with Roger Federer on Saturday to see which of them will join defending champion Djokovic in the last four of the year-ender.

Earlier Federer beat Richard Gasquet in straight sets to get off the mark after losing his opening match to Djokovic.

Nadal is already assured of a semi-final berth having won both his Group A matches, sealing the year-end world number one ranking in the process.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)