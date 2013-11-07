Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Novak Djokovic joined Rafa Nadal as a guaranteed semi-finalist at the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory over Argentine Juan Martin del Potro on Thursday.
The 26-year-old Serb absorbed some brutish attacks from Del Potro before stretching away in the deciding set to earn himself a second victory in Group B.
Del Potro now faces a shoot-out with Roger Federer on Saturday to see which of them will join defending champion Djokovic in the last four of the year-ender.
Earlier Federer beat Richard Gasquet in straight sets to get off the mark after losing his opening match to Djokovic.
Nadal is already assured of a semi-final berth having won both his Group A matches, sealing the year-end world number one ranking in the process.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
MELBOURNE Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.