Former UEFA chief Platini lashes out at Blatter
PARIS Ex-UEFA president Michel Platini has criticised former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, saying the Swiss who led soccer's world body for 17 years was determined to make him "his last scalp".
LONDON World number one Novak Djokovic will bid for a record fourth successive ATP World Tour Finals crown in London later this year after becoming the first man to qualify for the season-ender.
Five-times Australian Open champion Djokovic reached the French Open semi-finals by crushing Rafa Nadal on Wednesday and has been virtually unbeatable this season and is currently on a 27-match unbeaten run.
Serbian 28-year-old Djokovic is looking to become the eighth man in history to complete a career grand slam by winning the French Open this week.
Djokovic won the elite ATP Tour Finals for the first time in Shanghai in 2008 and has a hat-trick of titles in London, last year gaining a walkover against injured Roger Federer.
"I had a great start to 2015 so I am really happy to have qualified so early. I hope I will have a great finish to the year too; I love playing at The O2," Djokovic said.
London's O2 Arena has hosted the event since 2009.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Stoke City striker Saido Berahino said on Thursday he served an eight-week drugs suspension earlier this season after someone spiked his drink in a nightclub.