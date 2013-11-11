Bob (L) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. discuss tactics during their men's doubles final tennis match against David Marrero of Spain and Fernando Verdasco of Chile at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Bob Bryan of the U.S. slips as his brother Mike Bryan plays a shot during their men's doubles final tennis match against David Marrero of Spain and Fernando Verdasco of Chile at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

David Marrero (L) of Spain reacts after he and Fernando Verdasco of Chile won their men's doubles final tennis match against Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

David Marrero (L) of Spain and Fernando Verdasco of Chile hold up the trophy after they won their men's doubles final tennis match against Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

David Marrero (L) of Spain reacts after he and Fernando Verdasco of Chile won their men's doubles final tennis match against Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON American duo Bob and Mike Bryan's incredible year ended in disappointment when they were beaten by Spain's Fernando Verdasco and David Marrero in the ATP Tour Finals doubles final on Monday.

Verdasco and Marrero, the sixth seeds, upset the favourites 7-5 6-7(3) 10-7 as the title went to a Spanish pair for the second successive year following the triumph of Marcel Granollers and Mark Lopez 12 months ago.

The Californian Bryan twins were looking to win their 12th title of 2013 and surpass the 11 they won in 2007 and 2010, but the world's top-ranked pair were edged out in a match tiebreak.

They did at least end the year at No. 1 for a ninth time in 11 seasons having won the first three majors of 2013 before their "calendar" grand slam hopes ended at the U.S. Open where they lost in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing Tony Goodson)