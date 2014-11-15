Sep 7, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Bob Bryan (USA) (right) and Mike Bryan (USA) after beating Marcel Granollers (ESP) and Marc Lopez (ESP) in the men's doubles final of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit:...

LONDON Bob and Mike Bryan thrashed French duo Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-0 6-3 to reach the final of the ATP World Tour Finals on Saturday.

The American twins will be going for their fourth title at the season-ender on Sunday against Brazil's Marcelo Melo and Croatia's Ivan Dodig, although they have not triumphed since 2009 when the event first switched to London.

Melo and Dodig, who lost to the Bryans in last year's Wimbledon final, beat Pole Lukasz Kubot and Sweden's Robert Lindstedt in a deciding set tiebreak.

The Bryans dropped only seven points in a one-sided opening set, an unusual occurrence this week when the doubles matches have been fiercely contested, but they had to work a bit harder in the second set against the fourth seeds.

"We sort of red-lined it all day," Mike said. "To be beat a quality team like that 0 and 3 that's got to be one of our best performances of the season."

"It's going to be a tough team in the final. We've played them a bunch and we're going to have to bring it like we did tonight. It should be a hard, fun match."

The 16-times grand slam champions have already guaranteed the year-end top ranking for the 10th time in the last 12 years and can cap another great year with victory on Sunday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Gene Cherry and Ken Ferris)