LONDON Evergreen Roger Federer has booked his place in the ATP World Tour Finals, joining world number one Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as definites for the season-ending event in London.

The Swiss guaranteed himself a 14th successive appearance at the ATP's flagship tournament when he swept past American John Isner into the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Monday.

The 34-year-old, playing some of the best tennis of his illustrious career, is a huge favourite in London, having won two of his record six Tour Finals titles at the O2 Arena in 2010 and 2011. He reached the final there last year but pulled out with a back injury shortly before a showdown with Djokovic.

Five more spots are up for grabs for the elite eight-man event with French Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka also in the running, along with the likes of Japan's Kei Nishikori and Spaniards Rafa Nadal and David Ferrer.

Federer has captured five ATP titles this year, including most recently at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinatti where he beat Murray and Djokovic.

He faces a U.S. Open quarter-final against Richard Gasquet, another player hoping to qualify for London.

Murray's U.S. Open fourth round conqueror Kevin Anderson is also playing himself into contiention for a first appearance, having reached his first grand slam quarter-final.

