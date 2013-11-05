Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
LONDON Rafael Nadal put fellow Spaniard David Ferrer firmly in his place as he opened his ATP World Tour Finals challenge with a crushing 6-3 6-2 victory at the o2 Arena on Tuesday.
Ferrer had beaten the world number one three days previously in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters but normal service was resumed as Nadal profited from an error-strewn display by his weary-looking opponent.
Nadal joins Stanislas Wawrinka on top of Group A with one win and he now needs one more victory at the season-ending tournament to finish 2013 on top of the ATP rankings.
Ferrer, ranked third in the world, briefly rallied after slipping 5-0 behind in the second set, snatching a couple more games, but he succumbed meekly when he dragged a forehand into the net.
Later on Tuesday defending Novak Djokovic, who still has a slim chance of overtaking Nadal in the rankings, begins his Group B matches with a repeat of last year's final against six-times winner Roger Federer.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)
Stoke manager Mark Hughes is cautious about Jack Butland's return to Premier League action after the goalkeeper announced his successful recovery from an ankle fracture he sustained while playing for England in almost a year ago.
BENGALURU Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets to lead India to a dramatic 75-run victory over Australia in the second test on Tuesday, the win enabling the hosts to level the four-match series at 1-1.