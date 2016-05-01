May 1 Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov smashed three rackets on his way to losing the Istanbul Open final to Argentine Diego Schwartzman on Sunday. Second seed Dimitrov was one set ahead and 5-2 up in the second before Schwartzman, the world number 87, fought back to win the his first ATP title 6-7(5) 7-6(4) 6-0. "I let myself down, I let my team down, I let my family down with that behaviour," Dimitrov told reporters. "I started cramping at 5-2 in the second set. It was very unfortunate that I couldn’t close out the match. I have to give credit to Diego." Dimitrov, the world number 29, lost 11 of the last 12 games of the claycourt match, smashing up two rackets along the way.