Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
LONDON Spain's Rafael Nadal will end the year ranked number one in the world rankings for the third time in his career after beating Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka 7-6(5) 7-6(6) at the ATP World Tour Finals on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old's second Group A victory at the season finale means he cannot be overtaken by chief rival Novak Djokovic even if the Serb retains his title in London. Nadal's hard-fought win also guaranteed his place in the semi-finals.
(Writing by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
LONDON This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.