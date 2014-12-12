City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
Prize money on the men’s tennis tour will reach $100 million (63.67 million pounds) for the first time in 2015, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said on Friday.
ATP World Tour purses will then climb even higher, to $135 million by 2018, the ATP added in a news release.
The figures do not include grand slam events, which are not run by the ATP.
The biggest increases will be in the ATP Masters events, a series of nine tournaments which are next in terms of prestige to the four grand slams, with prize money rising 14 percent annually through 2018.
“The increases at ATP events are a testament to the sustained success of men’s professional tennis, as well as demonstrating the ATP’s confidence in the strength of its product and projected growth,” the ATP added.
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.