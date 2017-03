Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during the men's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the trophy after Roger Federer of Switzerland forfeited due to injury in the men's singles final at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 in London, November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Novak Djokovic of Serbia stands behind the trophy after Roger Federer of Switzerland forfeited due to injury in the men's singles final at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 in London, November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Prize money on the men’s tennis tour will reach $100 million (63.67 million pounds) for the first time in 2015, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said on Friday.

ATP World Tour purses will then climb even higher, to $135 million by 2018, the ATP added in a news release.

The figures do not include grand slam events, which are not run by the ATP.

The biggest increases will be in the ATP Masters events, a series of nine tournaments which are next in terms of prestige to the four grand slams, with prize money rising 14 percent annually through 2018.

“The increases at ATP events are a testament to the sustained success of men’s professional tennis, as well as demonstrating the ATP’s confidence in the strength of its product and projected growth,” the ATP added.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)