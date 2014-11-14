LONDON Stanislas Wawrinka qualified for the semi-finals of the end-of-season ATP World Tour finals as he quickly secured the three games he needed against Marin Cilic on Friday. When Wawrinka broke the Croatian’s serve to move into a 3-1 lead in the opening set of their final round-robin match, it guaranteed that he would make it to the last four for a second successive year and play his Swiss compatriot and great friend, Roger Federer, in Saturday’s semi-finals at the O2 Arena.