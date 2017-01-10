Serena anoints Konta as future Melbourne Park champion
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
Australian former tennis player Nick Lindahl has been banned for seven years and fined $35,000 for match-fixing in a 2013 tournament, the Tennis Integrity United (TIU) has said.
Two other players, Brandon Walkin and Isaac Frost, were also disciplined by the ITU, which is responsible for policing tennis.
"Although Mr Lindahl, 28, retired from the sport in 2013, today's decision prevents him from resuming playing professional tennis for the seven years of the ban," the TIU said in a statement.
"He is also prohibited from attending any tournament or event organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of the sport for that period," it added after a hearing held by independent anti-corruption hearing officer Richard H. McLaren.
In April last year, Lindahl avoid a jail term after pleading guilty to match-fixing charges relating to a game in 2013.
Walkin, 22, a singles player ranked 1,066, was given a six-month suspension after being found guilty of attempting to contrive the outcome of the event.
Frost, who failed to co-operate with TIU during the investigation, served a provisional ban between Oct. 2013 and Sept. 2014. McLaren decided no additional suspension or fine must be imposed on the 28-year-old.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Three-times Tour de France champion Chris Froome expects local favourite Richie Porte to push him all the way to the finish when the Briton kicks off his 2017 season at the UCI's World Tour event in Victoria on Sunday.