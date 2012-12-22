Wales look North in bid to conquer Scotland
LONDON Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
MELBOURNE British Olympic silver medallist Laura Robson and compatriot Heather Watson will warm up for the Australian Open at the January 4-12 Hobart International, organisers said on Saturday.
The 18-year-old Robson, who won mixed doubles silver with men's singles champion Andy Murray at the London Olympics, will make her first appearance at the Tasmanian tournament headlined by former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone of Italy.
Watson, 20, who became Britain's first WTA champion in 24 years with her win at the Japan Open in October, returns for her second appearance after playing this year's tournament as a qualifier.
The Australian Open starts January 14.
(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Frank Pingue)
ROME Italy have drafted fly-half Tommaso Allan into their starting line-up as one of four changes for their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Sunday when they hope to end a 22 game losing streak against England.
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their final Twenty20 game on Wednesday, avoiding a whitewash in the three-match series and salvaging some pride.