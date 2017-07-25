FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Australia mourns death of grand slam winner, coach Rose
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 25, 2017 / 6:53 AM / in a day

Australia mourns death of grand slam winner, coach Rose

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Mervyn Rose, who won two grand slam titles and a pair of Davis Cups for Australia before coaching some of the greats of the game, has died at 87.

A pugnacious left-hander with an occasionally combustible temper, Rose won the 1954 Australian Open and the 1958 French Open along with five grand slam doubles crowns.

He was part of the Henry Hopman-captained teams that beat the United States for the Davis Cup in 1951 and 1957, and later enjoyed a successful coaching career, mentoring Margaret Court, Billie Jean-King and Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario, among others.

Born in Coffs Harbour, a coastal town in northern New South Wales state, Rose was inducted into the international Tennis Hall of Fame in 2001.

"A left-hander who perfected the art of the chip and charge, the only thing sharper than Rose's volleys was his wit," Tennis Australia said in a statement.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.