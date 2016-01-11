MELBOURNE Australia's top-ranked tennis player Bernard Tomic has apologised after a row with hotel staff over the use of courts near his Gold Coast residence in the leadup to the Australian Open, local media reported.

Tomic, who made the semi-finals of the Brisbane International last week, clashed with staff at the RACV Royal Pines resort after a dispute with members over access to the courts, the Gold Coast Bulletin said.

"I've been so focussed on preparing for all my matches, I know there's no excuse for my behaviour," the paper quoted the world number 18 as saying.

"I didn't mean to cause any trouble and I apologise to the club members.

"There seems to have been a bit of a misunderstanding and my practise was interrupted and I got a bit frustrated."

The Royal Pines resort was unable to provide immediate comment.

Long touted a future top-10 player, 23-year-old Tomic has developed a long and varied rap sheet of controversies on and off the court during his six years on tour.

He was cut from Australia's Davis Cup team for a second time last year after an extraordinary public rant against his country's tennis association at Wimbledon.

Tomic was also arrested and charged by Miami police for trespassing last year after holding a party in his room at a local hotel, though the charges were later dropped.

