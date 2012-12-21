West Brom come from behind to beat sloppy Bournemouth
Bournemouth paid the price for sloppy defending as they lost 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving Eddie Howe's men still searching for their first win of 2017.
Former world number two Vera Zvonareva of Russia has pulled out of the Australian Open with a shoulder injury, organisers of the opening grand slam of the season said on Friday.
"Sorry to report that Vera Zvonareva has withdrawn from the AO due to a continuing right shoulder injury," organisers of the January 14-27 event said on their Twitter account.
The injury-prone 28-year-old 2010 Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist will also miss the Auckland Classic starting on December 31.
Tournament director Karl Budge lamented world number 96 Zvonareva's last minute withdrawal but insisted the Auckland tournament still enjoyed a strong field.
"We have six top 30 players gracing our courts in just over a week's time headlined by world number four Agnieszka Radwanska, who is in world-beating form.
"We also have three former champions competing with 2003 and 2004 winner Elena Daniilidou given a wildcard yesterday," he added.
Zheng Jie of China will be defending her title in Auckland.
Dutchman Patrick van Aanholt scored his first goal for Crystal Palace since his January move from relegation rivals Sunderland to give them a 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough and boost their survival hopes on Saturday.
LONDON Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell shone as Scotland staged a rousing comeback to beat Wales for the first time in 10 years in an absorbing 29-13 Six Nations victory at Murrayfield on Saturday.