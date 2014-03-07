Elena Baltacha of Britain hits a return to Marina Erakovic of New Zealand during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

LONDON Former British number one Elena Baltacha has been diagnosed with liver cancer, the Scot said on Friday.

"I have recently been diagnosed with cancer of the liver. I'm currently undergoing treatment and fighting this illness with everything I have," Baltacha, 30, said in a Lawn Tennis Association statement.

Baltacha, once ranked in the world's top 50, announced her retirement from competitive tennis in November.

"Obviously this is a tough time for Bally, (husband) Nino and her family but she is a such a determined, upbeat person and everyone around her is staying positive as well," Britain's Federation Cup captain Judy Murray said.

"I know she'll be really grateful for all the support that she's getting."

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)