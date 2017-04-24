Halep pulls out of Birmingham event with ankle injury
BIRMINGHAM, England World number two Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Aegon Classic in Birmingham due to a right ankle injury, organisers said on Thursday.
MADRID Britain's Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund made it through to the second round of the Barcelona Open on Monday.
Evans recovered from a set down to defeat Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-7 6-2 7-6 and will play Mischa Zverev, the German 14th seed who knocked Andy Murray out of the Australian Open in January, in the second round.
Edmund sailed through in straight sets 6-3 6-4 against world number 70 Jeremy Chardy and will face fourth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria.
Local favourite Tommy Robredo lost 6-4 6-3 to Yuichi Sugita of Japan. However, there was better news for the home crowd as Nicolas Almagro beat Canada's Steven Diez 6-3 6-4.
The line-up for the second round will be confirmed on Tuesday, with Dustin Brown versus Bernard Tomic the pick of the day's action. The winner will face Murray.
LONDON Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor has never boxed as either a professional or amateur, but sparring partner Artem Lobov says the Irishman will blast the undefeated Floyd Mayweather when the two meet in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.
AUCKLAND Irish flanker Peter O'Mahony will captain an experienced British and Irish Lions team for the match against the Maori All Blacks on Saturday but tour skipper Sam Warburton gets another chance to press his claim for a test spot from the bench.