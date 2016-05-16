Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych adjusts his raquet's tape as his coach Dani Vallverdu looks on during a practice session at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 17, 2016. The Australian Open tennis tournament starts January 18. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Tomas Berdych has split with coach Daniel Vallverdu days after a humiliating 6-0 6-0 defeat at the Italian Open.

The 30-year-old Czech world number eight has suffered a lean year and a crushing defeat by Belgium's David Goffin in Rome last week proved the last straw in his partnership with the former hitting partner of Andy Murray.

"My results lately have not been what I expected. As I am not a tennis player at the beginning of his career I have to act quickly when I feel that I need a change," Berdych said.

Former Wimbledon runner-up Berdych has been an ever-present in the world's top 10 for the past six years, reaching a career high fourth spot a year ago.

He began this year strongly, reaching the semi-finals in Doha and the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, but since then his form has been patchy.

Berdych, who will now focus on the French Open next week, began working with Venezuelan Vallverdu in 2014.

He is the second high-profile player to part company with a coach this month after world number two Murray split with Amelie Mauresmo.

