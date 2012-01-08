Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

BRISBANE A ruthless Andy Murray powered his way to a 6-1 6-3 win over injury-hampered Alexandr Dolgopolov to win the Brisbane International and take a timely shot of confidence ahead of the Australian Open.

Murray won an enthralling quarter-final in four sets over the Ukrainian at Melbourne Park last year, but the re-match at Pat Rafter Arena failed to come alive with a grimacing Dolgopolov dragging an injured right leg around the court.

Murray showed him little sympathy, however, as he ran the pony-tailed Dolgopolov ragged with sweetly struck shots into the corners to wrap up the match in 66 minutes.

After breaking Dolgopolov to lead 3-1 in the first set, Murray won a further seven successive games before Dolgopolov finally held serve in the second and grinned as he raised his arms aloft in mock triumph.

Dolgopolov then clawed back to 4-3 after breaking Murray's serve with a searing forehand cross-court winner, but lost his own serve to love to surrender the match meekly.

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)