Nadal rolls over Raonic to reach semi-finals
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Thursday its chief executive, Michael Downey, will step down after this year's Wimbledon tournament and return to his home nation to take over the reigns at Tennis Canada.
Downey began his tenure in January 2014 and has led the development and execution of a new strategy for British tennis.
"I've been honoured to have led the LTA over the last three years, as we've sought to drive grassroots tennis," Downey said on the LTA's website.
"I am hugely proud of the foundations the team at the LTA have laid in order to turn participation in Britain's beloved sport around ... It's an exciting time for tennis in this country and I look forward to the next six months."
The LTA said it had begin a search for a successor.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)
LONDON England coach Eddie Jones arrived at the official launch of the Six Nations championship on Wednesday looking like he had been getting a little too involved in their warm weather training as he sported a large bandage over a cut and black eye.
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.