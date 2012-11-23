Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LYON, France Former tennis coach Regis de Camaret was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday for raping two young female players aged 12 and 13, a Lyon court said.
De Camaret, who is now 70, was the coach of former Wimbledon runner-up Nathalie Tauziat and ex-French number two Isabelle Demongeot, who alleged he had raped her.
Some 20 of his former pupils have accused him of rape, attempted rape or fondling between 1977 and 1989.
The statute of limitations had run out on all but two, who accused De Camaret of rape or attempted rape.
(Reporting by Catherine Lagrange, writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.