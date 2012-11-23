LYON, France Former tennis coach Regis de Camaret was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday for raping two young female players aged 12 and 13, a Lyon court said.

De Camaret, who is now 70, was the coach of former Wimbledon runner-up Nathalie Tauziat and ex-French number two Isabelle Demongeot, who alleged he had raped her.

Some 20 of his former pupils have accused him of rape, attempted rape or fondling between 1977 and 1989.

The statute of limitations had run out on all but two, who accused De Camaret of rape or attempted rape.

