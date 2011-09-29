Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their Davis Cup World Group tennis semi-final match in Belgrade September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Novak Djurovic

World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of next week's China Open as he has not fully recovered from a rib and lower back injury, organisers said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Serb, winner of three grand slam tournaments this year, retired from a Davis Cup match against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro this month because of the injury.

"Before he set out to Beijing, Djokovic had another physical check. Unfortunately, the result showed that he didn't recover as expected," organisers said on the website (www.chinaopen.com.cn) of the tournament which starts on Monday.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ed Osmond)