Roger Federer of Switzerland watches the Davis Cup World Group play-off tennis match between his compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka and Lleyton Hewitt of Australia in Sydney September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

World number three Roger Federer has pulled out of next month's Shanghai Masters to rest and recover after a gruelling summer, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said on Friday.

"After consultation with my team, I've unfortunately decided to pull out of the Shanghai Masters in order to take some necessary time to rest and recuperate after a long summer," the Swiss maestro was quoted as saying on the ATP website (www.atpworldtour.com).

"I have some nagging injuries that I need to address and I look forward to returning to the ATP World Tour as soon as possible."

The 16-times grand slam champion suffered a five-set loss to U.S. Open champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows before arriving in Australia to aid Switzerland's return to the Davis Cup World Group.

"I have very fond memories of Shanghai so I will miss this amazing tournament and all my loyal Chinese fans, but I look forward to returning to China next fall," said Federer.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Justin Palmer)