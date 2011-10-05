BEIJING Second seed Victoria Azarenka took a swipe at the crowd as she moved into the last 16 of the China Open on Wednesday with victory over Slovakia's Polona Hercog.

The Belarussian, much criticised for her on-court decibel levels, said she had been distracted by noisy spectators during her 7-6 6-3 victory.

Third seed Vera Zvonareva crumbled to a 6-1 6-2 defeat against Serbia's Ana Ivanovic in the third round and there was more disappointment for home fans as wildcard Jie Zheng was bundled out by Agnieszka Radwanska.

"I would love people to be a bit more respectful and turn off their cell phones and just come and watch tennis and respect that players are doing their job," world number four Azarenka told reporters.

Zvonareva, the world number three, had no answer to the attacking groundstrokes of 18th seed Ivanovic in a one-sided opening set. The Russian tried to mix things up in the second but could make little impression and was left on the floor by one wrong-footing forehand by her opponent.

"It was a little awkward when she slipped. She had played good until then," the 23-year-old Ivanovic told reporters.

"I felt I did well to keep her under pressure. I was very pleased with the win because she's a great player.

"We had a tough match a few months ago, so I really tried to step up today."

Ninth-seeded German Andrea Petkovic won through 4-6 6-4 7-5 in a three-set, two-hour-45-minute struggle for domination against eighth seed Marion Bartoli of France.

Jie enjoyed strong support from a partisan crowd in the 15,000-seater arena but the world number 72's hopes of claiming a major scalp were crushed by Radwanska in a 6-1 6-4 defeat.

With French Open champion Li Na a surprise first-round casualty, China's sole survivor in the tournament is lowly-ranked wildcard Ze Zhang who faces a daunting task against top-seeded Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the men's second round on Thursday.

In the men's draw, third seed Czech Tomas Berdych powered past Germany's Philip Kohlschreiber 6-2 6-0.

Spain's Fernando Verdasco came back from a set behind against Italy's Flavio Cipolla, winning 2-6 6-1 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals. Russia's Mikhail Youzhny beat Spain's Feliciano Lopez 6-7 6-2 7-5.

