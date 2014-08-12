Monaco stay true to attacking philosophy
MONACO Monaco took great pride in staying true to their attacking philosophy after knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League on Wednesday.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga crashed out of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati on Tuesday, suffering a humbling 6-1 6-4 opening-round loss to Russia's Mikhail Youzhny two days after winning the Rogers Cup in Toronto.
The 12th-seeded Frenchman, whose victory over Roger Federer in the Toronto final was his fourth straight win over a top-10 opponent, offered little resistance as Youzhny needed 68 minutes to advance.
"I just gave everything last week," said Tsonga, who was unable to get any practice in on Monday due to rain. "Before the match I believed I was able to play at the good level but on the court I realised that it's going to be impossible and it was.
Croatian 14th seed Marin Cilic also had smooth passage breezing to a 6-3 6-4 win over in-form Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, who lost to Federer in the Toronto semis.
British qualifier James Ward claimed his first ATP World Tour Masters win by holding on to beat Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2 3-6 6-1.
MADRID Jan Oblak became an Atletico Madrid hero against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League two years ago and the Slovenian made his mark against the German side again with a virtuoso display on Wednesday.
MONACO Hired to turn Manchester City into true European heavyweights, Pep Guardiola failed just like those before him as his expensively-assembled side crashed out of the Champions League to Monaco on Wednesday.