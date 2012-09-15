Radek Stepanek (L) of the Czech Republic plays a volley next to team mate Tomas Berdych during their Davis Cup World Group doubles match against Argentina's Eduardo Schwank and Carlos Berlocq in Buenos Aires September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Eduardo Schwank (R) of Argentina plays a shot next to Carlos Berlocq during their Davis Cup World Group doubles match against Radek Stepanek and Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in Buenos Aires September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tomas Berdych (L) and Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic celebrate after winning their Davis Cup World Group doubles match against Eduardo Schwank and Carlos Berlocq of Argentina in Buenos Aires September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina's Carlos Berlocq (C) and Eduardo Schwank (R) leave with team captain Martin Jaite after losing their Davis Cup World Group doubles match to Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek and Tomas Berdych in Buenos Aires September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tomas Berdych (L) and Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic celebrate with teammates after winning their Davis Cup World Group doubles match against Eduardo Schwank and Carlos Berlocq of Argentina in Buenos Aires September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Radek Stepanek (L) and Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic talk during their Davis Cup World Group doubles match against Eduardo Schwank and Carlos Berlocq of Argentina in Buenos Aires September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tomas Berdych (L) and Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic celebrate after winning their Davis Cup World Group doubles match against Eduardo Schwank and Carlos Berlocq of Argentina in Buenos Aires September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES Czech Republic's path to the Davis Cup final was wide open after they won the doubles on Saturday and Argentine Juan Martin del Potro pulled out of the reverse singles.

World number eight Del Potro almost withdrew from the semi-final at Parque Roca earlier this week due to pain in his right wrist.

"Juan Martin will not be in tomorrow's first singles against Tomas Berdych and he will be replaced by Carlos Berlocq," captain Martin Jaite told a news conference.

Del Potro opened up for Argentina with a three-set victory over Radek Stepanek on Friday before world number six Berdych overcame Juan Monaco in five sets to level the tie at 1-1.

Berdych and Stepanek then teamed up on Saturday to win the doubles 6-3 6-4 6-3 against Berlocq and Eduardo Schwank.

"Juan Martin finished yesterday's match in quite a bit more pain than the previous days. He's not in condition to play," said Argentina team doctor Miguel Khoury.

"He will not move his wrist for 10 days. That's the best decision for Juan Martin and the team."

Former U.S. Open champion Del Potro, who missed most of the 2010 season after having surgery on the same wrist, was recommended two weeks of rest by his doctor but decided to make himself available to Jaite on Wednesday.

He said on Friday he decided to play because of massive support from Argentine fans.

MINIMAL CHANCES

Without Del Potro, Argentina's chances of bouncing back are minimal.

Berdych should have little trouble brushing aside world number 45 Berlocq, who is playing in his first Davis Cup tie at the age of 29, and Stepanek faces world number 11 Monaco in the final rubber.

The Czech pair, playing instead of the originally nominated Ivo Minar and Lukas Rosol, were never in trouble in the doubles although the Argentines showed early tenacity with the first set lasting close to an hour.

"The guys came pumped up for the match. It was Carlos's Davis Cup debut and in front of such a home crowd you are almost over-motivated," Stepanek said of the passionate and noisy fans.

"We have a good understanding," Berdych said after the win over the second-string Argentine pair.

Had he been fit, experienced Davis Cup campaigner David Nalbandian would have lined up with Schwank instead of debutant Berlocq.

"We play doubles well together so I think we can say we dominated the match practically from the start," added Berdych.

The winning team will meet holders Spain or United States in the final.

Spain lead the Americans 2-1 in their encounter in Gijon.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)