Germany's team captain Carsten Arriens (L) smiles next to Argentina's captain Martin Jaite during the official draw of their upcoming Davis Cup tennis match in Buenos Aires January 31, 2013. Germany and Argentina will play their first round match in Buenos Aires over the coming weekend. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina's (L-R) Juan Monaco, Carlos Berlocq, team captain Martin Jaite, Horacio Zeballos and David Nalbandian pose for a team photo after the official draw of their upcoming Davis Cup tennis match against Germany in Buenos Aires January 31, 2013. Argentina and Germany will play their first round match in Buenos Aires over the coming weekend. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina's (L-R) team captain Martin Jaite and players Juan Monaco, Carlos Berlocq, Horacio Zeballos and David Nalbandian sit after the official draw of their upcoming Davis Cup tennis match against Germany in Buenos Aires January 31, 2013. Argentina and Germany will play their first round match in Buenos Aires over the coming weekend. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina's Juan Monaco (R) and Germany's Florian Mayer shake hands after the official draw of their upcoming Davis Cup tennis match in Buenos Aires January 31, 2013. Germany and Argentina will play their first round match in Buenos Aires over the coming weekend. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

(Center, L-R) Germany's Christopher Kas and Philipp Kohlschreiber and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos and David Nalbandian pose for a picture after the official draw of their upcoming Davis Cup tennis match in Buenos Aires January 31, 2013. Germany and Argentina will play their first round match in Buenos Aires over the coming weekend. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Germany's team captain Carsten Arriens (R) sits next to players Philipp Kohlschreiber (C) and Florian Mayer during the official draw of their upcoming Davis Cup tennis match against Argentina in Buenos Aires January 31, 2013. Germany and Argentina will play their first round match in Buenos Aires over the coming weekend. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Germany's player Philipp Kohlschreiber (L) and Argentina's Carlos Berlocq talk after the official draw of their upcoming Davis Cup tennis match in Buenos Aires January 31, 2013. Germany and Argentina will play their first round match in Buenos Aires over the coming weekend. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina's David Nalbandian (R) and Horacio Zeballos talk during the official draw of their upcoming Davis Cup tennis match against Germany in Buenos Aires January 31, 2013. Argentina and Germany will play their first round match in Buenos Aires over the coming weekend. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina's team captain Martin Jaite (L) and player Juan Monaco talk during the official draw of their upcoming Davis Cup tennis match against Germany in Buenos Aires January 31, 2013. Argentina and Germany will play their first round match in Buenos Aires over the coming weekend. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tennis players from Germany (L) and Argentina pose for a picture after the official draw of their upcoming Davis Cup tennis match in Buenos Aires January 31, 2013. Germany and Argentina will play their first round match in Buenos Aires over the coming weekend. (L - R) The German tennis players include Christopher Kas, Florian Mayer, Tobias Kamke, Philipp Kohlschreiber and team captain Carsten Arriens; while the Argentine players include team captain Martin Jaite, Carlos Berlocq, Juan Monaco, Horacio Zeballos and David Nalbandian. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina face Germany in the Davis Cup first round this weekend on shakier ground at home than when they beat their opponents 4-1 away at the same stage last year.

World number seven Juan Martin del Potro is not playing the Davis Cup at all this year having decided he wants to concentrate fully on trying to break into the world's top four.

This has gone down badly with many of his compatriots, who criticise his lack of commitment to a national cause to bring the famous salad bowl trophy home for the first time after losing four finals, three since 2006.

However, Argentina beat Germany last year without 2009 US Open champion Del Potro who only came into the team at the quarter-final stage.

"Being at home is very important, we must not lose sight of that," captain Martin Jaite said as a rallying cry to his team in the build-up to the tie.

What Argentina lack on their favoured clay court at Parque Roca is a fully fit Juan Monaco and David Nalbandian.

Monaco, ranked 12 and drawn on Thursday to meet Florian Mayer in the second singles, has been troubled by a wrist problem and also picked up a thigh muscle tear at the Australian Open.

Nalbandian helped Argentina win last year's tie 3-0 on the second day after winning his opening singles match and then the doubles with Eduardo Schwank.

The veteran campaigner, however, has been out of action for six months through injury and is only playing the doubles with Horacio Zeballos in the absence of Schwank, who is recovering from wrist surgery.

Carlos Berlocq will open the tie against world number 19 Phillip Kohlschreiber having made his Davis Cup debut in last year's semi-final at home to the Czech Republic.

Berlocq stood in for the injured Del Potro in the decisive last singles and lost to Tomas Berdych.

In head-to-head meetings, Monaco is 5-1 down to Mayer and Berlocq 3-1 down to Kohlschreiber.

(Writing by Rex Gowar in London; editing by Toby Davis)