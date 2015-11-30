Belgium captain Johan Van Herck, Ruben Bemelmans, Steve Darcis, David Goffin and Kimmer Coppejans during the presentation after Great Britain won the Davis Cup. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

GHENT, Belgium Belgium's beaten Davis Cup captain praised Britain's Andy Murray on Sunday after the world number two defeated home hope David Goffin to clinch the title in Ghent.

"Huge respect for Andy Murray," Johan van Herck said after Murray's hard-fought 6-3 7-5 6-3 victory over the impressive Goffin gave Britain a winning 3-1 lead.

"If you can put in that kind of performance after three days, be so mentally strong, fighting back from break points and having the crowd mainly against you, that's too good."

Murray won both his singles and also Saturday's doubles with brother Jamie against Goffin and Steve Darcis.

World number 16 Goffin had been beaten 6-1 6-0 by Murray three weeks ago at the Paris Masters but pushed him hard on the claycourt at the Flanders Expo without being able to take the few break points that came his way at vital times.

"Today I gave everything," Goffin, who had given Belgium the lead on Friday with a five-set defeat of Kyle Edmund, told reporters. "I think after a match like this, I have no regrets.

"Even if we lost the tie today, I think we played an unbelievable season in Davis Cup. I think Andy and Britain deserve the trophy today."

Belgium had reached the final for the first time since 1904 and to come so close to a first title only to run into an inspired Murray was tough, added Van Herck.

"We are disappointed because this is professional sport and the thing that counts is the trophy," he said. "To see it five metres away in front of you, but you can't have it is tough.

"But we lost to the better team."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)