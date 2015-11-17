David Goffin of Belgium returns the ball to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their match at the Swiss Indoors ATP men's tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON David Goffin will lead Belgium's bid for a first ever Davis Cup title after captain Johan van Herck selected a four-man team on Tuesday for next week's final against Britain in Ghent.

World number 16 Goffin will be joined by Steve Darcis, ranked 85, Ruben Bemelmans and Kimmer Coppejans.

Belgium have not been in the final since 1904 when they lost to Britain.

Goffin, 24, has a healthy Davis Cup singles record, winning 11 of 13 matches he has played, and will need to be at his best if Belgium are to upset favourites Britain who have world number two Andy Murray in their ranks.

Darcis is likely to be the second singles player having won the crucial deciding rubber against Argentina in the semi-final.

The final will take place on a claycourt at the Flanders Expo, starting on Nov. 27.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)