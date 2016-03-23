Man United's Rooney to miss Anderlecht game
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
LONDON British number two Aljaz Bedene has lost his appeal against a decision to stop him playing for his adopted country in the Davis Cup, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old was born in Slovenia and represented them in three Davis Cup ties before becoming a British citizen last March.
The ITF introduced a rule later in 2015 that players would not be allowed to play for a second country in the most prestigious team competition in men's tennis.
"Of course I am very sad with today's result and that it has not gone the way I had hoped," world number 57 Bedene said.
"I will have to assess my situation now before I decide on what steps to take next."
Britain, led by Andy Murray, won the Davis Cup last year for the first time since 1936.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
MUNICH Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in UEFA competitions when he struck twice as holders Real Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.