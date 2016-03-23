LONDON British number two Aljaz Bedene has lost his appeal against a decision to stop him playing for his adopted country in the Davis Cup, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was born in Slovenia and represented them in three Davis Cup ties before becoming a British citizen last March.

The ITF introduced a rule later in 2015 that players would not be allowed to play for a second country in the most prestigious team competition in men's tennis.

"Of course I am very sad with today's result and that it has not gone the way I had hoped," world number 57 Bedene said.

"I will have to assess my situation now before I decide on what steps to take next."

Britain, led by Andy Murray, won the Davis Cup last year for the first time since 1936.

