Tennis - Great Britain v Japan - Davis Cup World Group First Round - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham - 6/3/16Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after winning his match against Japan's Kei NishikoriAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

LONDON Andy Murray was named on Tuesday in holders Britain's Davis Cup squad for their quarter-final away to Serbia this month.

The 29-year-old almost single-handedly led his country to the title last year but faces a tough schedule with the Belgrade clash taking place the week after the Wimbledon final.

World number two Murray is through to the last eight at Wimbledon and will face Joe-Wilfried Tsonga on Wednesday.

Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic is highly unlikely to play in the tie after saying he needed to rest after his shock defeat by Sam Querrey at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Murray, who is also committed to playing at the Rio Olympics, where he will be defending champion, is joined by his brother Jamie, the current world number one in doubles.

Kyle Edmund, ranked 68, and Daniel Evans, who reached the third round at Wimbledon and will rise into the 70s, together with doubles specialist Dominic Inglot complete the team.

Serbia are yet to name their team but even without Djokovic they have a strong side and have chosen clay for the tie -- Britain's least preferred surface.

Viktor Troicki, ranked 27 in the world, and Dusan Lajovic are likely to play singles for Serbia.

"I am delighted to announce the team that will be heading to Belgrade for the quarter-final tie. We know what strength the Serbian team have and understand the scale of the challenge in front of us," Britain's captain Leon Smith said.

"In making himself available for the tie, Andy has once again shown incredible commitment to his country and his proven Davis Cup record is second to none."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Lovell)