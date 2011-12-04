I will never feel great again, says Woods
Former world number one Tiger Woods has accepted that he will "never feel great" again after suffering a number of back and knee injuries in recent years.
List of Davis Cup champions and beaten finalists since 1946, after Spain took an unassailable 3-1 lead over Argentina in the 2011 final in Seville on Sunday:
2011 Spain beat Argentina 3-1
2010 Serbia beat France 3-2
2009 Spain beat Czech Republic 5-0
2008 Spain beat Argentina 3-1
2007 U.S. beat Russia 4-1
2006 Russia beat Argentina 3-2
2005 Croatia beat Slovakia 3-2
2004 Spain beat U.S. 3-2
2003 Australia beat Spain 3-1
2002 Russia beat France 3-2
2001 France beat Australia 3-2
2000 Spain beat Australia 3-1
1999 Australia beat France 3-2
1998 Sweden beat Italy 4-1
1997 Sweden beat U.S. 5-0
1996 France beat Sweden 3-2
1995 U.S. beat Russia 3-2
1994 Sweden beat Russia 4-1
1993 Germany beat Australia 4-1
1992 U.S. beat Switzerland 3-1
1991 France beat U.S. 3-1
1990 U.S. beat Australia 3-2
1989 Germany beat Sweden 3-2
1988 Germany beat Sweden 4-1
1987 Sweden beat India 5-0
1986 Australia beat Sweden 3-2
1985 Sweden beat Germany 3-2
1984 Sweden beat U.S. 4-1
1983 Australia beat Sweden 3-2
1982 U.S. beat France 4-1
1981 U.S. beat Argentina 3-1
1980 Czechoslovakia beat Italy 4-1
1979 U.S. beat Italy 5-0
1978 U.S. beat Britain 4-1
1977 Australia beat Italy 3-1
1976 Italy beat Chile 4-1
1975 Sweden beat Czechoslovakia 3-2
1974 South Africa beat India (walkover)
1973 Australia beat U.S. 5-0
1972 U.S. beat Romania 3-2
1971 U.S. beat Romania 3-2
1970 U.S. beat Germany 5-0
1969 U.S. beat Romania 5-0
1968 U.S. beat Australia 4-1
1967 Australia beat Spain 4-1
1966 Australia beat India 4-1
1965 Australia beat Spain 4-1
1964 Australia beat U.S. 3-2
1963 U.S. beat Australia 3-2
1962 Australia beat Mexico 5-0
1961 Australia beat Italy 5-0
1960 Australia beat Italy 4-1
1959 Australia beat U.S. 3-2
1958 U.S. beat Australia 3-2
1957 Australia beat U.S. 3-2
1956 Australia beat U.S. 5-0
1955 Australia beat U.S. 5-0
1954 U.S. beat Australia 3-2
1953 Australia beat U.S. 3-2
1952 Australia beat U.S. 4-1
1951 Australia beat U.S. 3-2
1950 Australia beat U.S. 4-1
1949 U.S. beat Australia 4-1
1948 U.S. beat Australia 5-0
1947 U.S. beat Australia 4-1
1946 U.S. beat Australia 5-0
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk tweaked the selection criteria for the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe by placing a premium on in-form players, the PGA of America said on Wednesday.